East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Motel Break & Enter

On January 14, 2024, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter at a local motel business on Front Street in the Town of Spanish.

Investigation determined the suspect entered the motel business office and stole a debit machine, possibly cleaning supplies and hockey equipment. Descriptors of the suspect vehicle and the person were relayed to police.

While on route to Spanish officers received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Lewis Street. Officers attended Lewis Street and observed the suspect vehicle in the ditch and the suspect attempting to dig it out. Officers had the suspect climb out of the ditch and made an arrest as the suspect vehicle was stolen the night prior from a residence in Webbwood.

Police searched the vehicle and located items from the Spanish motel business as well as a backpack with break and enter tools.

As a result, Jonathon BOIS, 24 years-of-age from Spanish was charged with:

Break, Enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence

Possession Break In Instruments

Mischief-Destroys or Damages Property

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (four counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on January 15, 2024, and was remanded into custody.