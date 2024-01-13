RUTLAND, Arthur William

13 May, 1960 – 10 January, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic loss of a treasured father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Arthur was the beloved son of the late Gordon and Rose Rutland. He was cherished by his children Tianna Jobst (Nick), Tanner (Jessica), and Cheyenna. Arthur was deeply proud of his children, their accomplishments, and the individuals that they have grown to be. His three grandchildren – Jack, Stella, and Dylan – brought him immense happiness and they will miss his playful spirit and affectionate attention. Arthur was a devoted brother to Bobby (Evelyn), Toni (Tony), Joni, Wendy (Brooks), Heather, Dalyce (late Marc Rousseau), Tracy (Chuck), and Ronnie with whom he shared much love, laughter, and meaningful moments. He was truly adored and admired by his many nieces and nephews and their families – Jude, Lainie, Brandi-Lee, Riley, Dusty, Kai-Lani, Sierra, Jordan, Morgan, Austyn, Kolbee, Jaela, Jenner, Akira, Iliana, Kenny and Kelly along with their families. He will be remembered by Alison Horbatuk and Kelly Joseph, the mothers of his beautiful children.

Born in Wawa, Ontario, Arthur was a true northern boy, through and through, and he enjoyed all things quintessentially Canadian. He was a gifted and decorated professional hockey player. In the early part of his career, he spent many successful years with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the OHA. In 1979, he was selected 68th overall to the Vancouver Canucks. He went on to be a standout in the minor pro hockey leagues, which led to an illustrious career overseas in Germany and Italy.

After retiring from his professional hockey career, he settled back in Northern Ontario to raise his children and begin a career with the Ontario Provincial Police. He was honoured to play his role in keeping Northern Ontario communities safe. He did this with courage, compassion, and pride.

Arthur had a love and appreciation for all-things outdoors and was always drawn to activities he could do on or around Lake Superior or Wawa Lake. He loved to fish, snowmobile, and scout out secret fishing spots in inland lakes. One of his greatest fishing accomplishments was catching the largest lake trout out of Wawa Lake in 2012. Capturing footage of moose or wolves on his trail cams became a hobby in his later years and he was always eager to share about his ‘finds’. In the warmer months, he liked to gather with family and friends around the barbecue sharing stories of his many adventures while conscientiously checking in on the lives of those he loved. He thoroughly enjoyed his many fly-in fishing trips with Air-Dale and White River Air, where there was never a shortage of laughter, music, fish or a few cold pops.

Most importantly, Arthur will be remembered for his welcoming and giving nature. He was always quick to share a comforting word, loan a helping hand, lend an ear to solve a problem or welcome a group of visitors with open arms. If he saw an opportunity to support someone, he did it humbly and without fanfare. Privately, he was strongly rooted in his faith and found comfort in the Lord through daily morning prayer. He could always lighten the mood with his quick wit and playful ribbing. To be in a room with Arthur, was to be in good company. Although he will surely be remembered as a hockey player, police officer, and outdoorsman, he was above all, an irreplaceable part of his family who is loved and missed beyond measure.

As we grieve for the loss of Arthur, may we find comfort in the joyful memories that were shared with him, and the privilege it was to know and love Arthur.

“So when your feet are weary, from the mountains you have climbed; Look ahead, here comes Jesus right on time.”

“Touch the Earth” – Dad

Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, a donation in Arthur’s name to the Kidsport Sault Ste. Marie charity (https://kidsportcanada.ca/ontario/sault-ste-marie/donate/ ) would help to honour him and the values he would wish to be part of his legacy.

The family would like to encourage you to please share fond memories, pictures and expressions of sympathy at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Rutland family.