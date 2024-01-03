Sault College President David Orazietti Honoured to Receive 2023 Medal of Merit

Sault College is proud to congratulate and celebrate its President, David Orazietti, on being awarded the prestigious 2023 Sault Ste. Marie Medal of Merit. This honour recognizes David’s achievements, contributions, and impactful leadership throughout his more than two decades of dedicated service within our community and the public sector.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the 2023 Sault Ste. Marie Medal of Merit. This award is not just a personal achievement, but also a reflection of the collective efforts of countless individuals who have worked to strengthen our community. I share this honour with those who have supported me in doing the work I am passionate about and I am inspired to continue along this path. I would like to thank the Medal of Merit Selection Committee, Mayor Shoemaker and City Council, and the City of the Sault Ste. Marie for this recognition and congratulate my fellow Medal of Merit recipient Dr. Chelene Christine Hanes for her remarkable work.”

David continues to showcase his strong leadership as President of Sault College where his vision and commitment are driving forces behind its growth and continued success. “As the Chair of the Sault College Board of Governors, I am proud to congratulate President David Orazietti on receiving the 2023 Sault Ste. Marie Medal of Merit. His exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment have significantly contributed to the bright future of our college. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his continued service and remarkable achievements,” said Don Mitchell, Chair, Sault College Board of Governors.

Sault College extends its warmest congratulations to both President David Orazietti and Dr. Chelene Christine Hanes on their well-deserved recognition. Their exemplary contributions uplift and enrich our community.