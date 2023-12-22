HOPKINS, Claudette

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre LTC on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the age of 78 years. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) “Hoppy” Hopkins. Loving mother of Jean Claude Cyr, Gilles Cyr (Cathy), Alain Cyr (Brigitte), and Michel Cyr (Brittany). She will be remembered by Jim’s children Richard and Sandy. Proud grandmother of the late Adam (Kayla), Gilles, Brandon (Caitlyn), Gerry (Victoria), Celeste and Zoe and great-grandmother of Travis, Emily, Alyseanna and Mary. Dear sister of Roland, Marcel, Joe, Andre, Colette, Gabby, and Jeaninne. Claudette will be missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and by her nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937) on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

