ÉS Saint-Joseph students help spread the Christmas spirit in Wawa

Four students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) helped spread the Christmas spirit in their community! Under the guidance of their teacher, Ms. Morden, the students used their artistic talents to decorate the windows of the Canadian Tire store in Wawa. Their creations are sure to add a special touch and a festive atmosphere to the storefront throughout the holiday season!
