CHAUVETTE, Richard

Richard passed away in Sault Ste. Marie on December 10, 2023, at the age of 57.

Survived by his mother Lise Vallee (Anatole). He was the brother to the late Michel Chauvette, Joanne Graves (Mark), Suzie Chauvette (Gilles) and Gary Gendron (Carrie). Uncle to Conan (Andrea), Thor, Kya-Lynn, Ryan, Jessica, Anik (Erik) and Noah (Caellum). He is survived by many great nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Richard had a love of drawing and was mechanically inclined. He always appreciated and loved his friends and family with his kind heart.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in late winter / early spring 2024.

Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society (payable online https://ssmhumanesociety.ca/ or by cheque).

