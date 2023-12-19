The joy of reading at École Sacré-Coeur

During the month of November, École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau) launched a reading challenge for students from Kindergarten to grade 6. Each class had to keep track of the number of minutes they spent reading in an effort to accumulate as many minutes as possible. The students and class with the most minutes then won a prize. The grand prize went to the grade 2 and 3 classroom, who accumulated no less than 9490 minutes of reading time. What a success! Together, all the students managed to accumulate an impressive total of 25,800 minutes of reading. Well done, everyone!