Thursday Morning News – December 14

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries this morning then sunny. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -1.
News Tidbits:
- LP Building Solutions (LP) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024. LP was awarded this honor based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three pillars of environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. LP Building Solutions purchased Wawa OSB Inc., a subsidiary of Forex Inc. in May 2023.
- Harvest Algoma is hosting on December 15, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. a free, all-ages event – Intercultural Community Meal. Harvest Algoma extends a warm invitation to everyone in the Sault Ste. Marie area to be a part of this special occasion. Whether you are a long-time resident or new to the community, this event is a wonderful opportunity to meet neighbors, make new friends, and enjoy a delightful evening of food and fellowship. You are asked to register in advance (https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/intercultural-community-meal-tickets-773248064777)
- If you are interested in meteors – look up tonight. Although the peak was expected to be last night, high rates of Geminid meteors are expected for another 12 to 24 hours.
