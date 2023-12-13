East Algoma OPP – Driver issued a 3-day Suspension after traffic stop

East Algoma OPP conducted a traffic stop and the driver was issued a 3-day diver’s license suspension.

On December 7, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 108 near Milliken Mine Road in Elliot Lake.

The driver had been consuming alcohol and police issued the breath demand for the Approved Screening Device (ASD), which resulted an “Alert”. As a result of the investigation, the 52-year-old from Elliot Lake was issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension for having a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) within the warn range. Consequently, their driver’s licence was seized and they received a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Important Information:

If a driver fails the ASD test, or refuses to take it, they can be immediately suspended from driving and face criminal impaired driving or related charges.

If the driver registers a BAC from .05 to .08 (known as the “warn range”), the driver will receive an immediate driver’s licence suspension:

First occurrence, a driver will be suspended for three days. Second occurrence in a five-year period, the driver will be immediately suspended for seven days and must undergo a remedial alcohol-education program. Third or subsequent time in a five-year period, the driver will be immediately suspended for 30 days and must undergo a remedial alcohol-treatment program and have an ignition interlock condition placed on the driver’s licence for six months.

If the driver chooses not to install an ignition interlock device, they cannot drive until the condition is removed from their licence.

There is no excuse for drinking and driving or consuming drugs and driving today. These offences are 100% preventable and unfortunately can result in tragic circumstances. Those who selfishly choose to drive while impaired put all other road users at risk. Whether it be a pedestrian, a cyclist, a novice driver learning how to drive, or a family traveling to a desired destination. These people don’t need to suffer the consequences of another driver’s choice to drive impaired.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.