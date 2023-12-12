East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Infant Death

Members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the death of an infant.

On December 9, 2023, shortly after 10:45 a.m., police attended local hospital in Elliot Lake where the Algoma Paramedic Services had transported an infant with no vital signs. As a result, a postmortem examination will be taking place in Toronto.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP’s East Algoma Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com