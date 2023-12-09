Joan’s Annual Cookie Walk is Today!

The eagerly awaited Joan’s Annual Cookie Walk is at the Legion Hall (upstairs) today from 11 – 1 p.m.
Line up early to make sure you can get your choice of homemade cookies as there are no early birds or pre-sales. The cookies are set up on tables, and you walk from one end to another making your selection. The ladies will bag your selection or you can bring your own.
