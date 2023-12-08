ÉSC Trillium students support the Chapleau Food Bank

Motivated to make a difference in the Chapleau community, students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) recently lent a hand to the people in charge of the Chapleau Food Bank.

With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, Pastor Dan and his team of volunteers were overstretched and really appreciated the support they received to prepare, assemble, and distribute over one hundred Christmas hampers in the Chapleau community. The enthusiastic volunteers from ÉSC Trillium plan to return to the food bank to once again help support families and individuals in need.

Giving of oneself remains important to the students and staff of ÉSC Trillium.