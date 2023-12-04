2023 Holiday Train

The CP Holiday Train was once again a beautiful sight, and lovely Christmas songs were sung by the Anyway Gang. In White River, the train donated $7,000 to the White River Food Bank. The performance was just over 45 minutes, and then the train overnighted in White River.

The next day, a Wawa-news supporter was able to take a video of the train as it headed west from White River to the first show of the day in Mobert. I have only seen the train at night – so was surprised to see that even in the daytime, the lights are lit, and it looks beautiful. Even better, the engineer saw that Glen was taking video as it passed by and tooted the horn – Merry Christmas!