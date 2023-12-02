Mixed Curling Standings – December 1

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|4
|4
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|3
|4
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|3
|4
|HALL, Dave
|2
|3
|3
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|3
|4
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|2
|4
|GLOVER, Justine
|7
|1
|3
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|7
|1
|4
|CORLEY, Sarah
|9
|0
|4
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|9
|0
|3
|SWITZER, Anya
|9
|0
|3
Game Schedule for December 7th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|LESCHISN
|HALL
|RAINVILLE
|McCOY
|FAHRER
|GLOVER
|TERRIS
|8:00 PM
|SWITZER
|BUCKELL
|CORLEY
|STOYCHEFF
