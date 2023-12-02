Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 1

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 4 4
BUCKELL, Chris 2 3 4
FAHRER, Tom 2 3 4
HALL, Dave 2 3 3
McCoy, Joe 2 3 4
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 2 4
GLOVER, Justine 7 1 3
RAINVILLE, Heather 7 1 4
CORLEY, Sarah 9 0 4
STOYCHOFF, Peter 9 0 3
SWITZER, Anya 9 0 3

Game Schedule for December 7th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM LESCHISN HALL RAINVILLE McCOY
FAHRER GLOVER TERRIS
8:00 PM SWITZER BUCKELL
CORLEY STOYCHEFF

 

