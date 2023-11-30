St. Augustine French Immersion Thanks Alamos Gold, Island Gold Mine

In 2022, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board built an additional play area for our Kindergarten students. With the generosity of Alamos Gold, Island Gold Mine, St. Augustine French Immersion invested in exploratory toys and tools to spark the interest and curiosity of our youngest learners, while enjoying the outdoors. They will be able to develop their knowledge and skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) both inside and outside of the classroom.

The Ontario Science Curriculum was updated in 2022 to include these new areas of learning. S.T.E.A.M. “supports students in exploring practical applications of science and technology in their home and community and in various occupations, including the skilled trades and ensures that all students see themselves as confident, effective science and technology learners and practitioners.” Science and Technology Curriculum, 2022.

General Manager Austin Hemphill and Community Relations Specialist Matt Larrett visited St. Augustine for a tour and to discuss the school’s plan to support student’s learning in S.T.E.A.M. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of Alamos Gold and their investment in outfitting our kindergarten play area with recreational and learning materials. Our kindergarten students will continue to build their creative and critical thinking skills, problem-solving, and safety awareness while learning in a fun and engaging environment.