Happenings at Wawa First United – November 30

On Sunday we had our service with Marathon United Church, the message was given by Rev. Richard Bott from Burlington, Ont. “It is the beginning of Advent, a time of waiting and preparation for the coming of the Christ Child. It is a time to think about what it means to be a disciple of Jesus in this day and age. What does it mean to be a people who prepare for the coming of Christ? Or the Christmas? What does it mean to be God’s faithful? Of daring justice? How does the coming of the Christ Child speak to each of those parts of our lives as disciples?

This Advent, I’d like to invite you to sit and be, I’d like to invite you to be as awake and aware as you can. I’d like to invite you into a disciple’s way. Would you like to come along. Let’s let this Advent be a time of waiting, a time of watching and a time of living our faith, in Christ’s Name. Amen”

Scriptures for Sunday December 3/23

Isaiah 64:1-9 We are the clay; you are our potter

Psalm 80:1-7,17-19 Shine upon us, shepherd of Israel

1 Corinthians 1:3-9 In every way, you have been enriched in Christ.

Mark 13:24-37 The Son of Man coming in the clouds

Sometimes, it’s difficult to take in the clanging, prophetic urging of the Advent scriptures, jolting us with fear and trembling into watchfulness. As we feel our hearts beating and our blood pressure rising, may we remember that the very Jesus who exhorts us to stay awake is also the Christ through whom God calls us into partnership. As God calls us, God strengthens us. One moment we could be utterly exhausted, and then, with one whisper from the Holy Spirit, one nudge, our hearts stir or even leap awake to the presence of the Divine.

Announcements:

This Sunday we will be having a Communion Service, all are welcome to join us.

December 10th will be our White Gift Sunday, everyone is encouraged to bring an item or gift for the Christmas Hamper Fund.

The Christmas Star of Lights has be lit and anyone wishing to have a light in remembrance of someone, you may contact Maria Reid 705-856-2861 or leave and envelope in the collection plate with the names and money.

Bulbs $5:00 for each name.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on December 16th, from 3:00 – 4:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome.

December 1 – World AIDS Day

December 2 – International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 5 – World Soil Day

December 6 – National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

December 7 -15 Hanukkah

December 10 – Human Rights Day.