East Algoma OPP make arrest after well-being check on children

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people in relation to an assist call to check on the well-being of children at a residence in Blind River.

On November 10, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., police assisted another government agency with a wellness check. While at the residence, police observed an unsecure rifle leaning against a wall as well as different types of ammunition not locked up. Police also seized a bag of unmarked orange pills, numerous bags of suspected cannabis, and over a dozen bottles of suspected Methadone. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for the parent’s arrest.

Joseph MCQUEEN, 46 years-of-age from Blind River and was charged with:

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order (three counts)

Possession of a Schedule II Substance-Other Drugs (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on November 21, 2023, and was remanded into custody.

Jennifer MUSSCHE, 40 years-of-age from Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule II Substance-Other Drugs (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 27, 2023, and was remanded into custody.