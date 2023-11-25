East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after robbery

On November 23, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a robbery at a gas station convenience store on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

On November 20, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police were called to the gas station because the employee had been robbed at knife point. Cash and cigarettes were stolen and the person fled on foot.

The OPP’s Canine, Emergency Response Team (ERT), crime unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Spencer D’AMATO-KOSCH, 23-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Robbery with weapon

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 24, 2023.