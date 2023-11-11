Saturday Morning News – November 11

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Remembrance Day Wreath Laying – 10:45 at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park
- Remembrance Day Ceremony – 11:30 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
