Saturday Morning News – November 4

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low minus 6.
News Tidbits:
- The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is hosting a Métis Rights Conference from November 5 to 8, 2023 at the Delta Hotel Waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. Guided by the theme “Looking Back, Moving Forward,” the conference speaker series will reflect on the political history of the MNO, the progress of Métis Self-Government and explore next steps for securing Métis rights and recognition in Canada.
