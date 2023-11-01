Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 1

Last Sunday the message was about Moses and his journey with the Israelites to the Promised Land. Moses was 120 years old and still had a healthy body and good eyesight. He died a peaceful death and did not actually go with his people into the Promised Land.

The second message was the Golden Rule, “to love one another as you love yourself” This is very difficult if you cannot love yourself. Yet this rule is found in some form in many faiths. If we all followed this rule we would have peace in the world.

Scriptures for Sunday, November 5th

Joshua 3:7-17, Joshua leads the people across the Jordan River

Psalm 107, God’s steadfast love endures forever

1 Thessalonians 2:9-13, Lead a life worthy of God.

Matthew 23:1-12, The greatest one will be the servant

Today the water flow of the Jordan River is much smaller than it was in biblical times due to diversion of water and climate change. Think about water and the changes it can make. Water is refreshing, bringing new life and transformation to what was dry. Water is important to the health of all God’s creatures. How can we take care of our lakes, rivers, and oceans so that all God’s creatures can have clean, life-giving water? Think of: cleaning beaches, not littering, advocating for clean drinking water, etc.

This week coming we will be remembering the two World Wars and how they have affected the world. Many churches will be observing Remembrance Sunday this week. We could think of Matthew‘s passage and the qualities of good leaders in times of conflict. Think of the difference between leaders who send their people into war for selfish reasons, (their own ego and greed) or those who seriously weigh the costs of war and are willing to go to the front lines and make sacrifices alongside their citizens. Think of the Ukraine, and their president who encourages and inspires his people by remaining with them as they defend their country, There are many situations in the world at present that are a worry to world peace. We need good choices now to ensure peace for future generations.

Notices:

Next Sunday, No service at First United.

The congregation of First United will join St. Paul’s Anglican for Remembrance Day service,

Church will begin at 10:30 a. m. Please remember that the clocks fall back on Sat. Night.

Prayer Shawl Group will meet on Sat. Nov. 11Th, at 3 p.m. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join.

U.C.W. will meet on Monday November 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the Family Room.

Please leave messages on the church phone and we will call back. There is no one in the office at present.