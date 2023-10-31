Tuesday Morning News – October 31

Weather:
- Winter weather travel advisory in effect (Lake Superior Park – Searchmont)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Gay Lea Foods has announced the closure of Thornloe Cheese. They were just featured in an article in BayToday that stated that over the past six years, “Thornloe Cheese went from a regional curd-maker generating $6 million in annual sales to a national supplier of artisanal cheeses, more than doubling its revenues to $14 million.”
