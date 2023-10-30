SSM OPP – Attempted Murder Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute

On October 29, 2023, shortly after 4:45 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call where a victim of a domestic dispute was shot in the arm in Herrick Township.

Police arrived a short time later and located the victim at a neighbor’s home. Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services then transported the victim to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had been communicating with the accused and a short time later agreed to surrender to police. At 9:25 p.m., police made an arrest.

As a result, a 61-year-old from Herrick Township was charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm-Spousal

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 30, 2023.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The investigation is continuing.