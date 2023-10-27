James Bay OPP – Elliot Lake Person Arrested after Domestic Assault south of Chapleau

The arrest of a person wanted for domestic assaults, led to further weapons charges.

On October 21, 2023, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a domestic assault, that had occurred earlier in October, at a residence on Highway 129, south of Chapleau.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being obtained for an individual from Elliot Lake.

On October 23, 2023, at around 1:00 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP located the wanted individual and conducted a traffic stop on Front Street in Hearst. During the search incident to arrest, two loaded firearms, ammunition, and a conducted energy weapon (CEW) were located.

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old person from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – spousal

Assault with a weapon – spousal

Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – spousal

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The accused was released from Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau, and in Hearst on separate dates in December.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.