Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle early this morning. Showers beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers early this evening and then to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The first highway closure due to poor winter weather conditions has happened. Make sure that your vehicle is ready for winter and that you have an emergency kit
- The Ontario government has launched a Veterinary Incentive Program to encourage newly licensed veterinarians to practice in northern and underserviced communities. The program will provide grants of up to $50,000 over five years to veterinarians who provide care to livestock and poultry in these communities.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Letter – Wawa Christmas Hamper needs your help - October 27, 2023
- Friday Morning News – October 27 - October 27, 2023
- Bishop Dowd appointed as co-moderator to the Joint Working Group between the RCC and the WCC - October 26, 2023