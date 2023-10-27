Breaking News

Friday Morning News – October 27

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle early this morning. Showers beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers early this evening and then to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • The first highway closure due to poor winter weather conditions has happened. Make sure that your vehicle is ready for winter and that you have an emergency kit
  • The Ontario government has launched a Veterinary Incentive Program to encourage newly licensed veterinarians to practice in northern and underserviced communities. The program will provide grants of up to $50,000 over five years to veterinarians who provide care to livestock and poultry in these communities.
