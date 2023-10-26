Thursday Morning News – October 26

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning late this morning. Amount 5 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- If you are heading to the Soo to enjoy first annual Soo Curlers Fall Classic, be prepared for the possibility that the wintry weather forecast for north of Wawa may create some messy weather between the Soo and Wawa.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Letter – Wawa Christmas Hamper needs your help - October 27, 2023
- Friday Morning News – October 27 - October 27, 2023
- Bishop Dowd appointed as co-moderator to the Joint Working Group between the RCC and the WCC - October 26, 2023