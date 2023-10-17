Marathon OPP – Impaired Operation Charges Laid during Traffic Stop

Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On October 14, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment observed a passenger motor vehicle driving erratically on Peninsula Road within the Town of Marathon. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Mason HANCOCK, 19-years-old, of Marathon, has been arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Novice Driver – B.A.C Above Zero

Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Fail to Have Insurance Card

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on November 22, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.