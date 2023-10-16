Monday Morning News – October 16

Oct 16, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 1.
News Tidbits:
There are no more tickets left to purchase for Darlene Jordan’s painting at Katherine Cove. The tickets sold out Friday afternoon!
- Construction is underway on adding 15 new beds to Golden Manor’s existing 177 beds in Timmins. The new Golden Manor is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in winter 2025.
- The Ontario government announced the first six projects that will receive funding through the new Hydrogen Innovation Fund, which will kickstart and develop opportunities for low-carbon hydrogen to serve as a clean fuel while strengthening the province’s reliable, affordable and clean electricity grid. The successful projects represent $7.5 million in funding. The projects are located in Markham (Enbridge Gas), Brampton (Emerald Energy), Port Elgin, Goderich/Seaforth (Carlsun Energy Solutions), Kinectrics (Etibicoke), and the University of Windsor.
- The Rotary Club of Wawa is getting ready to hold the Annual Wawa Rotary Online Auction from November 19th to 25th!
