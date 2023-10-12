TAYLOR, Greg

Passed away tragically as a result of a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at the age of 68 years.

Beloved husband and best friend of Joyce for 37 years. Dear son of the late Linda and Norman Taylor. Loving brother of Terri-Lynne Garner (Gary). Dear son-in-law of the late Helen and Roy Bois. Loving brother-in-law of Kerry Milne (Fran), Sharlene Milne, and Diane and Mike Zanatta. Greg will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Greg & Tasha and their children Natalie and Bridget, Danny & Kaley, and their children Jack and Ivy, David, Nathan & Taylor, Angela and Tabitha. Greg will be missed by his fur baby Mya and his many friends.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A come-and-go celebration of Greg’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.