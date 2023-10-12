OWENS, Tamara Evelyn

October 30, 1984 – October 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Tamara, surrounded by the love of family at the Sault Area Hospital on October 8, 2023, at the age of 38.

Cherished daughter of Gigi Owens and the late Abbie Owens. She will be sorely missed by her beautiful children Hailey, Harlow, and Holden. Left to mourn her is her adoring husband Robin Feifel, sisters Cindy Beauchamp (Chris), and Shawna Sidhu (Goldy), and brothers Greg Owens (Kim), Ted Owens (Laura). Tamara will be fondly remembered by her in-laws Tom and Ann Feifel, stepbrothers Jordan, Jesse, Matthew, and many many friends and family.

Tamara’s radiant laugh and beautiful smile could brighten any room. She was free-spirited and rarely hesitated when she had a spontaneous idea. Those who knew her know that Tamara was the life of any gathering. She also had a heart of gold and was passionate about helping others no matter the situation. Her final act of selflessness was through the gift of organ donation. Tamara will continue to live on in the memories of everyone she touched and loved her.

A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Sault Area Hospital ICU for your compassion and care. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to the friends and family for the outpouring of love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

May she forever rest in peace and continue to bring us love and laughter through our memories and stories.

Cremation and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation Critical Care Fund (Payable online https://www.sahfoundation.com/donate or by cheque).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to share memories or leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St., 705-759-8456.