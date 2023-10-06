Ontario Breaks Ground on Long-Term Care Home in Marathon

Construction is underway at a new long-term care home at Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon. This home is one of 67 long-term care home projects fast-tracked this fall with support from the Ontario government’s increased provincial construction funding subsidy for construction starts before August 31, 2023. This is part of the Ontario government’s commitment to build more than 58,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Congratulations to North of Superior Healthcare Group on their ground-breaking for a brand new home. Our government is fixing long-term care and ensuring we build homes for seniors in the communities that they helped build,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today marks a significant milestone for Marathon, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg, and brings more beds where they are urgently needed in northern Ontario. When building is complete, 14 residents will have a new, modern and comfortable place to call home.”

The new home will be attached to Wilson Memorial General Hospital and fully integrated into the existing infrastructure as part of a campus of care that provides direct access to the hospital’s services, including an on-site physiotherapy department. The hospital’s new long-term care wing will provide 14 new beds in private (one resident) and basic (two residents) rooms. The modernized design is centred on a ‘resident home area’ that creates a more intimate and familiar living space for residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

Indigenous residents will have access to culturally appropriate services, including a cultural space that can accommodate the ceremonial and healing practices of residents and their families. The home is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in summer 2025.

The new home in Marathon is one of 67 homes receiving the government’s supplemental increase to the construction funding subsidy, which was designed to stimulate the start of construction for more long-term care homes across Ontario. Under the program, 67 projects have met all government approval criteria to start construction — which means 11,199 new and upgraded beds are now being built to modern design standards across the province.

The government is fixing long-term care to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve, both now and in the future. The plan is built on four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.