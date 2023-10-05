OPP Conducts Operation Impact (October 6 – 9, 2023)

Two hundred and seventy eight (278) lives lost on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads so far this year is something the OPP needs every driver to think about before they head out on busy roads during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

As the OPP joins Canadian policing partners to keep roads safe during the annual Operation Impact campaign, drivers are reminded that safe behaviours and decisions behind the wheel are the single biggest factor in getting through the long weekend without more lives lost. Passengers who wear their seatbelt can also contribute to fewer road deaths.

What would a successful Operation Impact campaign look like? Over and above a weekend with no collisions, OPP officers would like the weekend to pass without a single driver observed or charged with speeding, alcohol/drug-impaired driving, distracted driving or other risky behaviours that could deprive more families of their loved ones.

Over the weekend, officers will be working around the clock and doing their part to keep roads safe through robust enforcement and education regarding traffic laws. A zero-fatality and zero-injury weekend that sees everyone arrive safely home from their Thanksgiving gatherings and other destinations is well within reach if every driver and other road user does their part.

The OPP remains committed to its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy which aims to reduce deaths and injuries on roads, waterways and trails.