Ontario Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The Ontario government is recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout October by promoting the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and creating inclusive workplaces.

“The late David Onley, Ontario’s former Lieutenant Governor said to me, the best thing we can do for people with disabilities is to provide good paying jobs and meaningful training,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Our government is working hard to ensure businesses are more accessible and inclusive for people of all abilities.”

Hiring employees of all abilities helps employers meet their goals and boosts productivity and innovation. During October and throughout the year, Ontario is making workplaces more accessible and inclusive for everyone by funding and promoting inclusive employment opportunities, including:

Supporting 3,770 people with disabilities to find meaningful jobs in their communities by investing $6.5 million through the Skills Development Fund Training Stream for five innovative projects.

Giving businesses the resources to hire and create more inclusive workplaces through the Discover Ability Roadmap.

Investing in the EnAbling Change Program to help make sectors more inclusive through projects including: the Ontario Tourism Education Corporation’s employer awareness campaign Retail Council of Canada’s “EnAbling Change for Retailers – Creating an Inclusive Culture within the Retail Store” project Peel Career Assessment Services Inc.’s “Ability Works” project to support equitable employment opportunities and inclusive employment

Providing career planning, skills assessments and counselling to help jobseekers with disabilities through Ontario Employment Assistance Services.

Creating awareness about how employers can access fresh talent and reach new customers by hiring people with disabilities.

Helping organizations ensure their hiring process is accessible with our Accessible Recruitment Process Checklist.

Delivering helpful information for employees about receiving accommodations in the workplace and for businesses and organizations about accommodation requirements.

Once again this year, the Ontario government will proudly participate in the Ontario Disability Employment Network’s Light It Up! For NDEAM event. On October 19, buildings across Ontario, including several provincial government buildings, will be lit in blue and purple to promote National Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlight inclusive employment.