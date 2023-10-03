Tuesday Morning News – October 3

Oct 3, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 26 except 20 near Lake Superior. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15.
News Tidbits:
- On September 28, 57 grade 7 and 8 students (35 boys and 12 girls) from eleven Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools took part in the annual CSC Nouvelon elementary schools golf tournament held at the Twin Stacks Golf Club in Coniston. The four-player team from École St-Paul (Lively) claimed the top prize with an average score of 38. École Jean-Paul II followed in second place with an average score of 40, École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) in third place with an average score of 42 while École Ste-Marie (Azilda) came in fourth with an average score of 43.
- Congratulations to Brian Tremblay. He has released a new single entitled Cold Mill Blues. “This is my fourth single of 2023. A simple blues number of guitar and harmonica that tells the story of my father’s time working at Algoma Steel in the cold mill. “I’ve always tried to honour my father and what he did during WW II and raising us. I could have done more than that when I was younger so I’m trying to make up for it in my songs because I miss him.” When you hear the lyric, “he even left his blood in that mill” that’s a call back to an accident my father had in the later sixties. He got 4 1/2 toes cut off on 2-ton shears.” The song available on all the major streaming services or head over to the Music section of Brian’s website.
