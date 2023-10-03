Tuesday Morning News – October 3

On September 28, 57 grade 7 and 8 students (35 boys and 12 girls) from eleven Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools took part in the annual CSC Nouvelon elementary schools golf tournament held at the Twin Stacks Golf Club in Coniston.

The four-player team from École St-Paul (Lively) claimed the top prize with an average score of 38. École Jean-Paul II followed in second place with an average score of 40, École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) in third place with an average score of 42 while École Ste-Marie (Azilda) came in fourth with an average score of 43.