Between the Covers – October

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Enchanted To Meet You” by Meg Cabot, “Blessing of the Lost Girls” by J.A. Jance, “The Raging Storm” by Ann Cleeves and “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner. En Français, nous avons “Sombre Chaos” par Jennifer Pelletier.

New Movies on the Shelf are “The Break-up” starring Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston, “Leviathan” starring Amanda pays and Peter Weller, “The Professor and the Madman” starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn and “Disney’s the Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts. From the book jacket:

Harry Booth started stealing at nine to keep a roof over his ailing mother’s head, slipping into luxurious, empty homes at night to find items he could trade for precious cash. When his mother finally succumbed to cancer, he left Chicago—but kept up his nightwork.

Wandering from the Outer Banks to Savannah to New Orleans, he dons new identities and stays careful, observant, distant. He can’t afford to attract attention—or get attached. Still, he can’t help letting his guard down when he meets Miranda Emerson. But the powerful bond between them cannot last—because not all thieves follow Harry’s code of honor. Some pay others to take risks so they can hoard more treasures. Some are driven by a desire to own people the way they own paintings and jewels. And after Harry takes a lucrative job commissioned by Carter LaPorte, LaPorte sees a tool he can use, and decides he wants to own Harry.

The man is a predator more frightening than the alligators that haunt the bayou—and when he strongarms Harry into robbing a Baltimore museum, Harry abandons Miranda—cruelly, with no explanation—and disappears. But no matter what name he uses or where he goes, LaPorte casts a shadow over Harry’s life. To truly free himself, he must face down his enemy once and for all. Only then can he hope to possess something more valuable than anything he has ever stolen…

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: We are ready!! The fun begins on October 3rd. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. We are excited as we are kicking off with Library Month with First Nations Public Library Week. We will have stories and crafts and a lot of fun activities. Watch for more details and calendar of events coming soon!

October is Library Month and we have so many events planned.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, we are kicking things off with First Nations Public Library Week. Jackie Tangie will smudge the library and will host a Traditional Tea Social, with bannock. Jackie will also be sharing her knowledge of traditional medicines.

Wednesday, October 5th we will be making a dreamcatcher during the Adult Craft Class. Christina Bekintis will be here Wednesday evening to smudge and share her teachings on drumming and medicines as well as a sharing circle.

On the evening of Thursday, October 5th, we will have a few artisans displaying their artwork. Joining us will be author, Danni Peters and artists Magan Gagnon, Joanie Clement and Keira Kertesz. We invite you to stop in and check out the local indigenous talent.

On Friday, October 6th afternoon, Gretchen Weicht and Dan Ayotte will be here to talk about the job of a Fire Keeper and the traditional practices surrounding a sacred fire. They will also talk about medicines, the ribbon skirt and other indigenous practices.

On Saturday, October 7th Christina is back for an Afternoon of Painting. She will be sharing her wonderful talent with us and allow us to create a painting of our own. Space is limited to ten (10) so please register by calling the library.

Throughout the month of October, we will be collecting food for the Food Bank. If you donate food, you will receive a coupon to use against any fines you may incur.

We will also be promoting getting a library card! If you come in during the month of October and get a library card, your name will be entered into a draw, If you have a library card, come into the library and show it to us and you will get your name for a draw. One entry per person, there will be a prize for adults and a prize for kids. Get a library card or come in and use your library card and you might be a winner.

On Tuesday, October 17th artisans Don and Jude Charbonneau will be here to show and sell their crafts.

On Friday afternoon Paula Valois will be joining us with her essential oils, Cindy Chiupka-Jozin will be here with her pottery and Magpie and Mudpuddles will be here with their crafts.

Be sure to come in and support our local artists!

On October 21st, Isabella and Doris will be back with an afternoon of music! These two ladies are beautiful inside and out and very talented. We hope you can join us.

On October 27th, author Graham Elder will be here to promote his novels. You may know him as Dr. Elder who visits Wawa to provide specialty care to patients.

We have many more activities that are still being confirmed so stay tuned for more!!

What would you do if you couldn’t remember how to read? The library will be taking donations on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society. If you would like to donate come in anytime during our open hours. During the month of October, we will be donating all used books and DVD sales to Alzheimer’s! Please help us make a difference!

October is Dyslexia Awareness month. We invite you to come in and check our growing collection of decodable books! We have received a grant that has enabled us to purchase books for juvenile readers. We will be promoting these books throughout the month of October and encourage you to come and browse through this amazing collection.

Join us on Saturday, October 14th at 11:00am for our Pokémon Go Club. There is someone to battle against, trade with, or share some tips on how to battle a legendary. Trainers, traders, everyone is welcome. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

Our seed library is open for all to use. We have a wide variety of seeds available to you. Just ask at the circulation desk and Lesley would be very happy to help you.