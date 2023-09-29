Sep 29, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 12.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires, one is not under control, one is under control and 32 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly high across the Northeast Region this afternoon with one area south of Gooderham in the southern end of the region showing an extreme hazard. Pembroke to North Bay and an area north of the Temiskaming region have moderate fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the FREE public skate today from 1-2 p.m.
-
On Thursday, October 5th, 2023, The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), a Division of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, will officially lead the initiatives and operations of Harvest Algoma. Harvest Algoma, originally operated through the United Way, will see new leadership from the Rural Agri-Innovation Network. Many community stakeholder contributions were needed in order to keep this essential food resource centre going.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – September 29 - September 29, 2023
- Thursday Morning News – September 28 - September 28, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – September 27 - September 27, 2023