Thursday Morning News – September 28

Sep 28, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 7.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 34 active wildland fires (34 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 1 fire is being held, 1 fire is under control and 32 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the Northeast Region, some pockets of the southern portion of the region are showing an extreme hazard, generally east of Kawartha Lakes, through Bancroft and west of Carleton Place.
