EVELY, Hannah Dana

June 28, 2022 – September 18, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we regret to announce the untimely death of Hannah Dana Evely, beloved daughter of Fern and Kimberly (Laude) Evely. Loving sister of Keadon, Morgan and Mason. Cherished granddaughter of Barb Laude, Claire Provost and the late Reg Evely. Precious great granddaughter of Donna Laude (late Roman) and Simone Provost (late Fern). Dear niece to many aunts and uncles. She will be sorely missed by her cousins and all who loved her.

A visitation will be held at Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. (limited seating) with Mrs. Beverly Boyd officiating.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

www.kerryfuneralhome.ca