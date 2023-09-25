Monday Morning News – September 25

Sep 25, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 8.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, one fire is under control, 32 are being observed and one is not yet under control. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the majority of the Northeast Region, with some areas generally located north of Sault Ste Marie and Temiskaming Shores, and south of the highway 11 north corridor showing a low fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The Northern Lights were visible last night – and are expected again tonight!
