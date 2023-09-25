East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Impaired Driving Complaint

Several criminal charges have been laid against two people following an impaired driving complaint.

On September 19, 2023, shortly before 11:20 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a possible impaired driver that had pulled into a retail parking lot on Centre Street in Espanola.

Police located the driver and passenger with a vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Sudbury. Two people were arrested. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located knives and drugs suspected to be cocaine.

As a result of the investigation,

Kevin D’AOUST, 32-years-old, from Hanmer was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fail to comply with a probation order

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Driving while under suspension – two counts

Michelle COLE, 40-years-old, from Capreol was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Resist peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The two accused were held for a video bail hearing and released. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on October 3, 2023.