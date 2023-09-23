Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

September 22, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister welcomed the President to Canada and expressed the solidarity of all Canadians with the people of Ukraine as they continue to resist Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable war of aggression.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to stand with Ukraine and to support it with as much as it takes, for as long as it takes. The two leaders discussed the situation on the ground, including progress in Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his support for President Zelenskyy’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a just and sustainable peace, including the key principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s pledge to contribute to a stable and prosperous Ukraine for generations to come and highlighted Canada’s further military assistance to Ukraine, including a commitment of $650 million over three years for armoured vehicles produced in Canada for Ukraine’s long-term security. He informed the President that Canada would again provide substantial macro-economic support in 2024.

The leaders agreed to work with international partners to establish a working group of eminent individuals who will provide advice to decision makers on the seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted the close people-to-people ties between their two countries, with a Ukrainian-Canadian community of 1.3 million people, as well as more than 175,000 Ukrainians and their family members welcomed by Canada since Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable war began.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy discussed the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA), which was signed later in the day. The new CUFTA supports long-term security, stability, and economic development in Ukraine, while also ensuring high-quality market access terms for Canadian businesses participating in Ukraine’s economic recovery and creating good middle-class jobs in both countries. The two leaders also agreed for Canada and Ukraine to further cooperate on energy security.

President Zelenskyy thanked Canada and Canadians for their continued support. The Prime Minister and the President reaffirmed their intention to remain in close and regular contact.