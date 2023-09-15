Barney, Magic, Music and More! The 28th Annual Bushplane Days Returns This Weekend

Bushplane Days, the annual fundraiser for the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, returns this weekend, September 16 and 17. A family-friendly, weekend-long event filled with activity and excitement, Bushplane Days aims to raise $30,000 for the Bushplane Museum. Bushplane Days 2023 features returning favourites such as mini train rides as well as many new entertainers and activities.

Two stages feature live entertainers throughout the day. The Main Stage, sponsored by the PUC, opens with the Gael Force Pipe Band. Live bands The Sidekicks and Flathead Ford will have you dancing throughout the day with your favourite rock tunes. The Children’s Entertainment Stage opens with a performance from Barney, the purple dinosaur, and continues with stories, magic, bugs and a Disney sing-along.

Carnival-style fun includes mini train rides, four inflatables, carnival games, mini putt and much more. Barney will be visiting throughout the afternoon each day. Guests can get up-close with bugs at Entomica Insectarium or try one of their crafts or the cockroach races. Other activities include lego builds with the Brickspace, visiting the snowplow simulator with Ledcor, a fire truck from Sault Fire Services (Saturday only), corn hole with the Sault Greyhounds, colouring, crafts and much more. There will also be showings of Disney’s Planes and Planes: Search & Rescue, as well as the Bushplane’s award-winning film Wildfires daily.

The Creative Corner includes caricatures by Darren Emond, balloon figures with the Balloon Lady and face painting with Perfectly Painted. While Creative Corner activities are not included in admission, you’ll still be supporting the Bushplane when you support these local businesses.

The Hungry Beaver Café & Bar will feature a BBQ, snacks, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

Bushplane Days runs Saturday, September 16, 10am-5pm and Sunday, September 17, 10am-4pm. Entertainment schedules, activities and more can be found at https://bushplane.com/events.

Tickets can be purchased online until September 15, 2023 at 11:30pm: https://bushplane.com/events. Tickets are also available at the door both days.

A big thank you to our sponsors for helping us put together this fun community event: PUC Services, Ledcor, Opala Law, Sleep Inn, Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation, Kadex Aero Supply, Final Touch, Delta Hotels by Marriott Sault Ste. Marie Waterfront, Lyons Timbermart, The Grand Gardens, APR Welding Academy and Bins Ahoy.