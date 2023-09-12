Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – September 12

Sep 12, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 6.

Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 2 are under control and 30 are being observed.
  • The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region.
