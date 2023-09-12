Sep 12, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 6.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 2 are under control and 30 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – September 12 - September 12, 2023
- Monday Morning News – September 11 - September 11, 2023
- Saturday Morning News – September 9 - September 9, 2023