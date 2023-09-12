Making the first week of school memorable for École Saint-Joseph students

Grade 3 and 4 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had a busy first week of school. They performed magic in Maths, played a variety of games to develop cooperation between classmates, took part in a Connect 4 tournament, and competed in sports events in the gym. They even concluded their first week at school with a dance party. There’s no doubt that the students will be making many more wonderful memories together in 2023-2024!