Friday Morning News – September 8

Sep 8, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 35 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are under control, 2 are not under control, and 30 are being observed.
- The fire hazard is mostly low across the Northeast Region with a moderate hazard between Espanola and Gore Bay, and between Pembroke and the Kawartha Lakes. The fire hazard is high for the southeastern part of the region, including Renfrew and Bancroft.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget there are two music events tonight:
- Joanne & Islay ‘Fall where it may’ at a Rock Island House Concert
- Country Legends Tribute show at the Legion
