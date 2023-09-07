Thursday Morning News – September 7

Sep 7, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- 32 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control, 1 is not under control, and 29 are being observed.
- The fire hazard varies between low to high as a cold front pushes precipitation and cooler temperatures across the region.
News Tidbits:
- The storm yesterday afternoon took out a large branch comprising probably half of the tree beside the front door of the Municipal Offices, blocking the sidewalk.
- The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is holding another Trivia Night – September 22nd!
- Don’t forget Registration Night for the Wawa Mustangs is tonight
- Sad to hear that the Domtar Mill in Espanola will be shuttered indefinitely beginning in October. 450 employees are affected. The Domtar Mill is the largest employer in the community.
