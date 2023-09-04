Statement by the Prime Minister on Labour Day

September 4, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Labour Day:

“Canada’s workers are the backbone of our country. They are some of the most hardworking, resourceful, and resilient in the world. Today, on Labour Day, we recognize the historic contributions of the labour movement, and we celebrate its essential role in protecting our workers and building a stronger, more prosperous, and more competitive Canada.

“Our workers will secure the future of our nation. From our world-leading technology industry, to critical mineral mining and electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, our workers are attracting billions in investment from companies around the world and creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality, well-paying Canadian jobs in the clean economy.

“Every Canadian worker should feel valued, protected, and secure in the modern workplace. To help our workers in the face of the rising cost of living, the Government of Canada raised the federal minimum wage earlier this year, from $15.55 to $16.65 per hour. In the last year, we also implemented 10 days of paid sick leave annually for every worker in federally regulated private-sector workplaces – because no one should have to choose between staying home when they are sick or paying their bills. And we enhanced the Canada Workers Benefit to provide families up to $2,461 for low-income, and often most-essential workers.

“Today, as we remember the vision and perseverance of the labour activists who fought for fair wages, paid holidays, universal health care, and pensions, we recommit to ensuring that our world-leading workers have the world-class working conditions they deserve. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all Canadians a safe and happy Labour Day.”