Saturday Morning News – September 2

Sept 2, 2023 at 07:58
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 16.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 31 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 29 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region. A low hazard for the southern part of the fire region from North Bay to Pembroke, moderate hazard for the Sudbury to Timmins Regions and a high hazard in the Cochrane to Far North regions.
News Tidbits:
- Spaceweather.com is advising that one possibly two CME’s are expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field and could spark up to G2-class (Moderate) geomagnetic storms with auroras possible
- Generation Mining (Marathon) has been issued an Endangered Species Act permit to improve habitat for Boreal caribou and bat species, the latter involving Little Brown Myotis, Northern Myotis and Tri-coloured bats (“SAR bats”) – who are species at risk. Biigtigong Nishnaabeg was instrumental in helping with this permit – and will be involved in a stewardship program to restore habitat, research projects, and monitoring of the population.
