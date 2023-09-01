MacDonald, Roland James

Peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital, with his family at his side on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the age of 76.

Beloved husband of Pamela MacDonald. Loving father of Derek and Christopher. Son of the late Roland and Verna MacDonald. Dear brother of Judy MacDonald (Paul). Roland will be sadly missed by his niece Shannon Love (Ray) and their family and by his fur baby Angus.

At Roland’s request, there will not be a funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial contributions (payable online or by cheque) to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

