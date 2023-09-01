Sept 1, 2023 at 07:58
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 16.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 32 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are under control and 29 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the majority of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Pop-up shot today at the Goose. Magpie & Mudpuddles will be offering her products.
- Carrefour Options+, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s continuing education school, will offer for a second time the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program in Sudbury.
- the Ontario government has completed the widening of Highway 11/17 from two to four lanes between Ouimet and Dorion East Loop in Thunder Bay District. This is the seventh section of a larger project to widen 100 kilometres of Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – September 1 - September 1, 2023
- Thursday Morning News – August 31 - August 31, 2023
- Fog Advisory (Schreiber to St. Joseph Island) - August 31, 2023