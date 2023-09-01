Breaking News

Friday Morning News – September 1

Sept 1, 2023 at 07:58

Weather: Fog Advisory

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 16.

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 32 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are under control and 29 are being observed.
  • The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the majority of the Northeast Region.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Pop-up shot today at the Goose. Magpie & Mudpuddles will be offering her products.
  • Carrefour Options+, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s continuing education school, will offer for a second time the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program in Sudbury.
  • the Ontario government has completed the widening of Highway 11/17 from two to four lanes between Ouimet and Dorion East Loop in Thunder Bay District. This is the seventh section of a larger project to widen 100 kilometres of Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon.
Brenda lee Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*